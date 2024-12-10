Canelo Alvarez Now Agrees To Talks After $200m Conor Mcgregor Offer
By Isaac Nyamungu
Conor McGregor has been in pursuit of a multi-fight pact with Terence Crawford, though, Canelo Alvarez may be about to reserve his own match with the unbeaten light middleweight, in case negotiations with Turki Alalshikh bare fruits.
Canelo Alvarez is likely to face off Terrence Crawford for a monumental contest in 2025. This would leave Conor McGregor in uncertain future.
The 34-year-old Canelo Alvarez is a renowned elite pugilist of his time. He boasts a stellar record of 62-2-2. A titleholder across different categories, entailing light heavyweight, light middleweight, as well as middleweight, Canelo presently holds the WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO super middleweight records.
He has bested a who's who in the boxing arena across his 62-2-2 career to date. Canelo’s most recent fight, he defended his belts in September courtesy of a unanimous decision win over Edgar Berlanga.
After fighting big names like Gennady Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto over the years, boxing enthusiasts are unsure as to who is left to crush in terms of Canelo's legacy. However, the Mexican star lately disclosed that he's open to talks with Saudi Arabian Advisor Turki Alalshikh about big money boxing contests for 2025.
The disclosure comes after Alalshikh just declared that he wishes to negotiate with Canelo about a probable fight with Terence Crawford. "Now, I’m working on other things. I’m enjoying my family. I’m not talking about boxing yet. So, maybe in January, we’re going to start doing that,” said Canelo while speaking to media, Canelo.
"I never say no to business. So, if it's business for me, I'm open to talk, no matter what," said Canelo. Even though, the remarks may not auger well with UFC icon McGregor, who newly called out Crawford in a multi-bout agreement.
"Big respect to @tbudcrawford! $100million dollars in a fight, 1 in MMA, 1 boxing. $200million dollars!" posted McGregor in October. On the other hand, Crawford's original response was a concise "Tempted," he later confessed: "I told Conor, 'Hell no'. They called me and they offered me the fight and me and Conor got on the phone and started trying to figure something out," he said.
Crawford mentioned that he wouldn't be enthusiastic to enter the Octagon and permit McGregor to begin "kicking me and elbow me and s***", but it seems that the fighter changed his stand. He immediately took to Instagram to share a story saying: "Aye! Conor [McGregor]! I’m getting back on the mat! Stay tuned, baby! We working!"
In the event Crawford pick a contest with McGregor over Canelo, match revelers should not worry, since Canelo has also implied at the likelihood of exacting revenge on Jake Paul following his contentious victory over Mike Tyson in November. "I think about it when I see the fight and the injustice, but we’ll see," alluded Canelo.