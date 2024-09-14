Canelo Alvarez Requests Dmitry Bivol For A Rematch In May 2025
By Isaac Nyamungu
Canelo Alvarez has always been bothered by the loss he experienced during a fight with Dmitry Bivol. The feeling of being a loser has lingered in his mind and apparently he is being hurt. The Mexican super-best did not like the notion of being beaten, more so when he could not encounter due to his hand injury. The defeat elicited the debate of a replay, but it never materialized. However, all indications suggest that the time is ripe. Therefore, the fans are likely to witness a rematch where he shall display his prowess by exacting his revenge.
Nevertheless, the fight is dependent on Canelo defeating Artur Beterbiev in their undecided light heavyweight championship fight on October 12th. Further, Alvarez would still require to win his clash against Edgar Berlanga on Saturday 14th September night for him to meet Bivol in May 2025.
"I just want to show everyone that I'm still the best," Alvarez said during Wednesday's news conference in Las Vegas. "I still love this sport. When I stop loving it, you'll know. I love my routine and I love going to the gym every day." Canelo assured his fans ahead of his clash with Berlanga this weekend.
Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) who has held various titles in four categories, entailing the lineal championship at middleweight as well as super middleweight, Alvarez was declared the undisputed super middleweight champion by battering Plant by 11th-round TKO in November 2021. He further secured four successful defenses before he was stripped off the belt by IBF in July when Alvarez opted to fight Berlanga contrary to the IBF's mandatory challenger, William Scull.
Besides, Canelo Alvarez has had recognizable victories against Gennadiy Golovkin (2-0-1 record in their trilogy), Miguel Cotto, and Amir Khan, Others include Sergey Kovalev as well as Billy Joe Saunders, extra.
Alvarez lost a 12-round unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol in May 2022. This defeat has constantly bothered him since then. He attributed his defeat on having a hand injury thus he was not physically fit for the clash.
“Look, I know I can beat him. I’m a better fighter.” Alvarez said on his X account.