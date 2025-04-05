Canelo Alvarez Reveals The One Food He's Taking With Him To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of William Scull Fight
Canelo Alvarez is set to return to action on May 3 as he takes on William Scull for the undisputed light heavyweight title. After Scull, there has been talks of a potential showdown against Terence Crawford.
Alvarez's next fight is in Saudi Arabia and the Mexican pugilist has revealed that he'll be carrying some special homemade spices to the Middle East. He told the Associated Press:
When it comes to food I’m adaptable, I’m not the one who travels with a lot of things because you might not find it where you are going. But I will bring some ‘chile de arbol’ (a long red chili pepper with spicy flavor) so my food can taste a lot better.
Canelo Alvarez's potential showdown against Terence Crawford has been billed as one of the biggest fights in boxing history. Alvarez, though, claimed that nothing has been agreed yet but a deal could be done. He said:
There’s nothing set with Crawford yet but it’s reachable and what everybody wants. But for now I’m just focusing on Scull. I need to stay focused on Scull.
Alvarez further spoke about fighting in Saudi Arabia instead of the United States. He acknowledges the challenges of the weather and time zone, but is prepared.
He also reflected on his upcoming opponent, claiming the Cuban has a complicated style, but that he's ready for what Scull has to offer. With a win, he can once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
