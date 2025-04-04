Mike Tyson Names His Favorite WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Mike Tyson is hands down one of the greatest boxers of all time. 'Iron' Mike also made an appearance inside the WWE ring back in 1998 when he squared off against 'Stone Cold' Steven Austin.
Tyson's brawl against Austin remains one of the most iconic crossover moments in pro wrestling, and the former heavyweight champion, who's been an avid wrestling fan since childhood, has now named his favorite WWE wrestlers of all time.
Given the plethora of talent that have graced wrestling's squared circle, it's hard to handpick only a few. However, Tyson did his best in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.
There's so many of them. Gotta be Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Andre The Giant, The Big Show, John Tolos, Pedro Morales, there are so many great wrestlers man.
Tyson was last seen inside a boxing ring back in November 2024, when he fought Jake Paul. Tyson was 58 at the time of the contest and lost a decision against Paul.
And while Tyson's boxing days may now be behind him, he did recently leave the door open for a potential WWE return. He told Bleacher Report:
Oh God, I would love to do that, that's me at my childhood best, I had a great time.
Mike Tyson remains a popular figure among combat sports fans, and a potential WWE return would certainly attract interest from both Tyson and wrestling fans.
