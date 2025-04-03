ESPN Confirms Previously Reported Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Date
Ever since the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach for Davis' WBA lightweight belt ended in a majority draw, the boxing community has been clamoring to see these two fighters go toe to toe a second time to determine a clear winner.
The need for a rematch became especially apparent after the controversial events of the ninth round, when Davis took a knee in the middle of the round, then went to his corner to have them wipe off his face, due to what he claimed was hair grease that had gotten into his eyes. If this knee was refereed correctly, that ninth round would have been scored 10-8 for Roach, and Davis would have suffered his first professional defeat.
Alas, that fight is now in the rearview mirror, and all attention has shifted toward when this inevitable rematch will occur. And a March 16 X post from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix offered a potential date.
"A Tank-Roach rematch could happen as early as June 21st in Las Vegas, sources told @SINow. Both sides now committed to running it back."- @SIChrisMannix
While an official rematch hasn't been set in stone, this June 21 date was echoed by an April 2 X post from ESPN reporter Salvador Rodriguez that wrote (translated to English):
"#DavisRoach2 tentative for June 21 in Las Vegas. Jermell Charlo and Erislandy Lara could join the undercard. 🥊"
While it's still too early to say for certain that the rematch is occurring on this June 21 date, boxing fans should certainly be keeping an eye on that date.
