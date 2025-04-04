Boxing

Hall of Famer Explains Why Jake Paul Should Motivate Gervonta Davis In Lamont Roach Rematch

Hall of famer explains Jake Paul factor should motivate Gervonta Davis in Lamont Roach rematch.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach fought out a controversial majority draw in March. The contest was marred with controversy as Davis took a knee in the ninth round but it wasn't counted as a knockdown.

Davis and Roach look set for a rematch with the WBA lightweight title, held by 'Tank', on the line. Meanwhile, Davis was looking to call Jake Paul out after his fight against Roach. The circumstances, however, prevented that from happening.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

2023 boxing hall of fame inductee Tim Bradley has now revealed that missing out on the Jake Paul fight should be motivation big enough for Davis to get better in the rematch. He told FightHubTV in a recent interview:

You know the fact that you got a draw, the fact that you had a big fight lined up with Jake Paul after this, and now you gotta wait, now you gotta do this rematch, bro. If this does not motivate you, I don’t know what will.

MORE: Undefeated Boxing Prospect Asserts He's Better Than Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 career knockout wins. When 'Tank' hits opponents clean, they go to sleep. However, Lamont Roach showed he can take what Davis has to dish out, and Roach managed to wobble Davis with his own shots during the contest.

One thing for certain, the fight rose Roach's stock leaps and bounds. He can't be counted out in the rematch by any means. Hence, Gervonta Davis doesn't have much room to think about a Jake Paul fight at the moment. Handling business with Roach should be leading his priority list.

The Latest Boxing News

Revealed: PPV Buys For The Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Last Crescendo Card

Edgar Berlanga Calls Caleb Plant 'A F****** Disgrace To Boxing'; Plant Fires Back

Deontay Wilder ‘Looking Forward To’ Facing Francis Ngannou

Shakur Stevenson Disagrees With Terence Crawford Over Errol Spence Jr’s Hall of Fame Case

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.