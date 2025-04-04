Hall of Famer Explains Why Jake Paul Should Motivate Gervonta Davis In Lamont Roach Rematch
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach fought out a controversial majority draw in March. The contest was marred with controversy as Davis took a knee in the ninth round but it wasn't counted as a knockdown.
Davis and Roach look set for a rematch with the WBA lightweight title, held by 'Tank', on the line. Meanwhile, Davis was looking to call Jake Paul out after his fight against Roach. The circumstances, however, prevented that from happening.
2023 boxing hall of fame inductee Tim Bradley has now revealed that missing out on the Jake Paul fight should be motivation big enough for Davis to get better in the rematch. He told FightHubTV in a recent interview:
You know the fact that you got a draw, the fact that you had a big fight lined up with Jake Paul after this, and now you gotta wait, now you gotta do this rematch, bro. If this does not motivate you, I don’t know what will.
Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 career knockout wins. When 'Tank' hits opponents clean, they go to sleep. However, Lamont Roach showed he can take what Davis has to dish out, and Roach managed to wobble Davis with his own shots during the contest.
One thing for certain, the fight rose Roach's stock leaps and bounds. He can't be counted out in the rematch by any means. Hence, Gervonta Davis doesn't have much room to think about a Jake Paul fight at the moment. Handling business with Roach should be leading his priority list.
