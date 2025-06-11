Canelo Alvarez Sends Warning To Terence Crawford About 'Who Runs This Era'
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is locked in for September 13th in Las Vegas. The two pound-for-pound greats will go head-to-head in a Riyadh Season card that could end up as the fight of the year.
The past week has seen a flurry of information released about the fight, mainly through boxing's most powerful figure, Turki Alalshikh. Earlier today, Alalshikh confirmed that the fight will stream live on Netflix in addition to issuing an open call to up-and-coming fighters for a spot on the undercard.
Terence Crawford also took to social media today to issue his threat to Canelo, saying "you’re in my way… and I’m not leaving Vegas without that win." And Canelo has done the same, reminding Crawford and the world who boxing's top dog is.
He’s a great fighter. But he’s not Canelo.- @canelo on Instagram
On September 13 in Las Vegas, I remind the world who runs this era ⚔️
Alvarez's last fight was a unanimous decision win against William Scull on May 3rd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The victory made Canelo the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time in his career and pushed his professional record to 63-2-2 with 39 KOs.
Crawford, meanwhile, last fought Israil Madrimov, winning by unanimous decision in August 2024 to become the WBO interim super welterweight champion. His record stands unblemished at 41-0-0 with 31 knockout wins.
The Latest Boxing News
Claressa Shields Blasts WNBA Star Angel Reese Winning BET Sportswoman of the Year Award
Terence Crawford Reveals Which Version Of Floyd Mayweather Was the Best
Terence Crawford Recalls Failed Manny Pacquiao Fight: ‘Nowhere To Be Found'
Trainer Robert Garcia Has Clear Winner in ‘Huge’ Manny Pacquiao vs Gervonta Davis