Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Broadcast Details Confirmed By Dana White
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is set to take place on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. They are two of the biggest names in boxing, and Alvarez is currently the undisputed champion at 168 lbs.
Since the fight was first announced on May 2 after Canelo's win vs William Scull, there has been plenty of chatter about when and where the fight would take place, who would promote it, and who would broadcast it. Back on May 13, Turki Alalshikh confirmed the fight date was moved back a day from September 12th to September 13th. And on June 8th, he confirmed that Dana White will promote the fight.
And today, the UFC CEO has dropped even more details on the fight. In a statement posted on White's social media channels, he reaffirmed that he will be promoting the fight and revealed that the clash will be broadcast on streaming giant, Netflix. Netflix subscribers will not have to pay an additional fee, as it will be included in their subscription.
White's statement read:
Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley. Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I'm going to get to promote is Canelo vs Crawford? It's literally a once in a lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, September 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the GREATEST boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas.
Turki Alalshikh also posted an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
Riyadh Season and Sela Present
The Fight of the Century 🔥
Canelo vs. Crawford 🥊
For the Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship and The Ring Magazine Belt 👑
📍 Sept 13 – Las Vegas
🌍 Streaming live on Netflix as part of a strategic partnership with Riyadh Season
Canelo Alvarez defeated William Scull via unanimous decision on May 2 to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. Terence Crawford last fought in August 2024, defeating Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision to become the WBO interim super welterweight champion.
