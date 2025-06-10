Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Broadcast Details Confirmed By Dana White

Riyadh Season and Sela Present

The Fight of the Century 🔥

Canelo vs. Crawford 🥊

For the Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship and The Ring Magazine Belt 👑

📍 Sept 13 – Las Vegas

🌍 Streaming live on Netflix as part of a strategic partnership with Riyadh Season… pic.twitter.com/Z1kJrb0FcN