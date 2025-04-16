Canelo Alvarez Shades Failed Jake Paul Fight, Talks William Scull Matchup
Canelo Alvarez is set to return to action on May 3 as he takes on William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alvarez is looking to once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion by taking the IBF title from the Cuban.
Before signing a new deal with Riyadh Season, Alvarez was in talks to take on Jake Paul. In a recent interview with DAZN, he was asked about facing 'The Problem Child'.
The Mexican dismissed it as a fight, claiming it'd be an event for him. He also claimed that it's not for the right time for him to fight Paul. Alvarez said:
You need to play your cards. I won't even call that a fight. It's an event for me. But it's not the moment.
Alvarez was also asked about his fight against Scull. He said that Scull has had a lot of amateur fights under his belt and possesses a difficult style, but believes he's faced every style in the ring and can easily adapt.
I'm gonna train 100% like I am going to fight the best fighter out there. I know he has a lot of skills because he has a lot of lot of lot of amateur fights. They have a particular style and it's difficult, little bit difficult. But, you know, I fought with everybody out there, with every style. So, a fighter like me, I can adapt myself to any style. This is not going to be an exception. But you know he's a champion and I wanna be undisputed again and I think it's a good match for me right now.
