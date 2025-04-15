Frank Warren Responds To Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Rematch Report
Given that IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois gave WBA, WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk arguably the hardest fight of his professional career on August 26, 2023, it's no surprise that fans have been clamoring for a rematch ever since.
This sentiment is intensified given that Usyk's win against Dubois came in controversial fashion, as Dubois dropped Usyk with a punch to his midsection in the fifth round.
While referee Luis Pabon deemed it an illegal low blow, many still believe it was a legal punch, which should have been ruled a knockdown and which could have changed the fight's trajectory.
While Dubois (who was ultimately stopped in the ninth round of that fight) likely feels wronged by that decision, a report from Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger suggested he'd get his chance for revenge this summer.
"Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are in the process of finalizing a deal for a Ring Magazine and undisputed heavyweight championship rematch July 12 at London’s Wembley Stadium, sources told @RingMagazine"- Mike Coppinger on X
Despite this report, Queensberry Promotions founder Frank Warren (who is Dubois' promoter), lamented the report's timing, which he conveyed during an April 15 interview with BoxNation.
“I can’t comment on that because there’s nothing signed between the parties or anything," Warren said of this reported Usyk vs. Dubois rematch. “There have been talks going on, but that shouldn’t have been coming out today."
Warren, though, does want the fight to take place, which he confirmed by saying, “It’s no secret that that is the fight Daniel wants, and that’s the fight I want for him.”
Warren is clearly not happy about Coppinger's report.
