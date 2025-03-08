Canelo Alvarez Talks Up Terence Crawford Fight And Dismisses Weight Gap As Potential Factor
Canelo Alvarez looks poised to take on Terence Crawford in a monumental showdown later this year. Both Canelo and Crawford are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment.
'Bud' will need to move up two weight classes to take on Canelo in super middleweight. Alvarez, though, reckons it won't be a factor in the potential outcome.
He also previewed the contest as one of the biggest fights in boxing history. The Mexican hyped up what he and Crawford have achieved inside the squared circle as well.
Speaking to ESPN, Canelo said:
Just look how much he's accomplished and just look how much I accomplished. So imagine two fighters with those accomplishments. It's huge. Huge. And I think that's why I think now it makes sense for a lot of reasons. Everybody says he's a smaller fighter, but I've won titles in four weight classes, so I know great fighters can succeed at higher weights.
He added:
He's a complete fighter. It was a dream to fight in other countries. I feel at this moment in my career, I need that kind of motivation. ... That's the idea, to open doors in the whole world. And for [the Middle East] it's important to have Latinos, too.
Canelo Alvarez is set to make his return to the ring on May 3 as he takes on William Scull and is aiming to go undisputed again in the super middleweight division.
