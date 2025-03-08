Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna: Eubank Calls Out Conor Benn After Knockout Win
Harlem Eubank managed a knockout win against Tyrone McKenna in their fight on March 7.
Many thought McKenna would give Eubank a tough test, but Eubank made easy work of his Irish opponent and maintained his undefeated record. Eubank earned the first knockdown of the contest in the fifth round as a solid right hand put McKenna down.
The second knockdown came in the tenth round of the fight. The contest was waved off and Eubank added a knockout win to his record. He is now 21-0-0 with nine career KO wins.
Eubank was fighting in front of his home fans in Brighton and put together arguably the best performance of his career so far. He got on the mic and called out Conor Benn for a fight next.
It's worth noting that Harlem Eubank's cousin, Chris Eubank Jr, has a fight booked against Benn next. Speaking on the mic, he said:
I want Conor Benn next. I fight at 147lbs and his real weight class is at 147lbs. Chris [Eubank] is going to wipe him out and I want him next. I'm coming for the world champions.
As for McKenna, this was the third time in his career that he has suffered a knockout loss. Eubank, meanwhile, is looking to stay active and build on his undefeated resume.
He fought only once last year and bettering that is key for him to climb up the ranking ladders.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Reveals When He’d Fight Jake Paul With Brutal Comment
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin: Dubois Survives Late Scare To Retain WBC Title
Terence Crawford Talks Moving Up Two Weight Divisions To Face Canelo Alvarez
Nicholas Walters Chases “Last Dance” With Long Beach Bout vs Luis Torres