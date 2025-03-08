Boxing Tonight: Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez Odds And Predictions

IT’S FIGHT WEEK! 🔥



Arnold Khegai vs. Joet Gonzalez in the main event.

Luis Torres vs. Nicholas Walters in the co-main.



The action goes down Saturday, March 8th at Thunder Studios, Long Beach, CA!



📲 Watch live – download the ProBox TV app!