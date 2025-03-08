Boxing Tonight: Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez Odds And Predictions
Arnold Khegai is set to take on Joet Gonzalez on March 8 at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.
Ukrainian Khegai is 32 and has a professional record of 22-1-1 with 14 career knockout wins. Joet Gonzalez's record is 26-4-0. The American, 31, has 15 knockout wins on his resume.
Ahead of the fight this weekend, let's take a look at the betting odds and prediction for the event (via Draftkings).
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez moneyline odds
Moneyline: Arnold Khegai (-240), Joet Gonzalez (+190).
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Arnold Khegai (+250), Joet Gonzalez (+650).
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez decision odds
Decision: Arnold Khegai (+120), Joet Gonzalez (+340).
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -330, Under +225).
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez prediction
Arnold Khegai has a diverse combat sports background, having previously competed in Muay Thai. He's a powerful puncher as the 14 knockout wins on his record show. However, he hasn't exactly faced the best quality of opponents.
Khegai's sole career loss came against Stephen Fulton. Apart from Fulton, Khegai hasn't taken on a world class level opponent. This is where Joet Gonzalez has the advantage, as he's faced more notable opponents so far.
Khegai is powerful and is a workhorse who can wear his opponents down. Gonzalez isn't as powerful but his punches still need to be respected. Gonzalez also has an inch of height and four inches of reach to his advantage.
Gonzalez is arguably the more skilled boxer with a solid jab and good footwork to keep his opponents at bay. Using those traits to his advantage, Gonzalez should be able to manage a unanimous decision win over Khegai.
Winner: Joet Gonzalez
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez
Date: March 8, 2025
Time: 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST
TV/Stream: ProBoxTV
Location: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California, United States.
