Shawn Porter Pinpoints What Shakur Stevenson Does Better Than Floyd Mayweather
Shakur Stevenson is one of the most technically sound boxers in the world at the moment. Adept with impeccable defense, Stevenson often draws comparison to the legendary Floyd Mayweather.
Stevenson is currently 23-0-0 with 11 career knockout wins. He finished off Josh Padley in his previous outing on the Last Crescendo card in Riyadh.
Shawn Porter has now analyzed Stevenson and believes his defense eclipses even that of Floyd Mayweather.
Speaking on The PorterWay Podcast, he said:
I've never seen a fighter with the kind of defense that Shakur Stevenson has. For me, that includes Floyd Mayweather.
Floyd Mayweather retired undefeated with a record of 50-0-0. He mastered the art of hitting but not getting hit. Mayweather's mastered the art of defense and there were very few times he was hit clean in his career.
Getting such an endorsement is massive to Shakur Stevenson. Floyd Mayweather showed that boxing doesn't always have to be a contest of toughness and power, and that the game can be played in a smarter way as well.
Stevenson, meanwhile, was originally set to fight Floyd Schofield in his last outing. Schofield, though, had to pull out due to an injury before Josh Padley stepped in late. Speaking on the incident, the WBC lightweight champion told Cigar Talk:
It was very disappointing just off the fact that I gave him an opportunity. I’m the one who put him on that stage. When the higher-ups said they don’t want that fight to happen, I pushed for the fight anyway. I gave him that opportunity and he just slapped me in my face.
