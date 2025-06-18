Carl Froch Makes Unconventional Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
It appears that every boxer, past and present, has offered their opinion on who will win the September 13 blockbuster showdown bout between "Saul" Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
While there are plenty of stances one way or another, the most common take seems to be that Canelo has the edge over Crawford, given that he's the bigger fighter.
This stance is especially common among practitioners of the sweet science because they understand that weight classes exist for a reason. And while Crawford (who has most recently fought at super welterweight (154 pounds) but has spent much of his career as a welterweight (147 pounds)) may not look small when standing next to Canelo (who is a super middleweight), the extra muscle and overall size advantage that Canelo has in this 168-pound super middleweight bout could very well cause Crawford problems.
However, British boxing icon Carl Froch offered a different sentiment about this Canelo vs. Crawford showdown, which he relayed during a June 17 exclusive interview with Foot Italia.
"That’s a good fight. Crawford’s bigger than you think. I just think that size matters and he probably is bigger than the weight division he’s been campaigning at. I think he’ll grow into it. I think he’ll get some bulk on him and he’ll be comfortable in the ring. And he’s extremely talented. Very skillful. He’s certainly got the ability to beat anybody he gets in the ring with. I’d probably pick Crawford to beat Canelo," Froch said.
"Canelo is past his best all together. He didn’t look good in that last fight. He’s not motivated against fighters like that. Running and keeping out of the way. Why would he walk into shots if he’s winning on points. He wants an easy night’s work."
Froch later added, "[Canelo] is past his best. He’s had over 60 fights. Made a fortune. Why is he even still fighting? But this is a super fight against Crawford. And it could go wrong for him. He could end up losing it. But whoever loses it’ll be an upset because of the amount of people that think Crawford’s gonna win and Crawford certainly unbelievable. Bad boy fighter. Proper good fighter. Hard, tough nut to crack. Real strong mindset.
"Then you’ve got Canelo who just understands the game inside and out. He’s been in the ring with everybody," he concluded.
Only time will tell whether Froch's take on this iconic bout comes true.
