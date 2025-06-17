Shane Mosley Reveals What Could Lead To Terence Crawford's Downfall vs Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford will fight Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title in Las Vegas on September 13.
Alvarez is coming off a lackluster win against William Scull, who many believe danced around too much instead of trying to fight Canelo. Crawford, though, prefers to fight, as his record proves. He's also jumping up two weight classes to make the fight happen.
Crawford is 41-0-0 with 31 knockouts and 'Bud' guarantees fireworks when he is in action. Shane Mosley, who lost Canelo Alvarez in 2012 via unanimous decision, thinks that could bring Crawford's downfall. He thinks Crawford is a fighter at heart and against a bigger opponent like Canelo, that could be disastrous.
Mosley said:
I think Canelo is too big for Crawford. I think the reason why, if Crawford was a mover like the rest of them, then he could have a good chance against Canelo. I think Crawford is a fighter and that's going to be dangerous. That's gonna be a problem, he is a fighter. He wants to move a little bit, but his heart is not in moving. He is going to want to sit there with Canelo and fight him.
Mosley added:
If you sit there and fight with Canelo and he's that much bigger than you, I don't know. Everybody thinks Crawford is a great boxer, he's this and that, which he is, he is a great fighter. He's a great fighter at 140, 147, he seemed to be just good at 154. Now we're going to 168.
How Terence Crawford reacts to getting hit by Canelo Alvarez could be a massive decider in the fight. Canelo is known for the thudding impact of his shots and at a higher weight class, that could be a challenge for 'Bud' to handle.
