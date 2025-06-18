David Benavidez Accuses Canelo Alvarez of Steroid Use: "All Those Dudes Are Dirty"
David Benavidez isn't gun shy when talking about Canelo Alvarez. 'The Mexican Monster' campaigned for a Canelo fight during his time at the super middleweight division but it never came to fruition.
Benavidez is now at light heavyweight and became the WBC champion after Dmitry Bivol vacated. Canelo, meanwhile, holds the undisputed super middleweight title and is set to fight Terence Crawford on September 13 in Las Vegas.
The war of words between the two Mexicans, though, hasn't stopped. Benavidez has now accused Canelo of steroid usage. Speaking to ClockernLoaded, he said:
If Canelo was 100% confident in himself, I don’t know why he wouldn’t f*ght me. Especially since seeing everybody in his team is on steroids, including him... How do 5 people out of your camp get tested positive for steroids? All those dudes in that camp are dirty.
Canelo Alvarez's camp has recently come under heavy scrutiny following Jaime Munguia's positive test controversy. Canelo himself tested positive for clenbuterol back in 2018. After positive results in two tests, he was handed a six month suspension. Canelo explained that it was due to eating meat in Mexico and that contamination had affected other Mexicans over the years.
Nevertheless, Canelo Alvarez is now set for one of the biggest fights in recent history and is coming off a win against William Scull in May.
Benavidez, meanwhile, beat David Morrell earlier this year. He is expected to take on Callum Smith in the first defense of his WBC light heavyweight belt which could take place in October.
