Dana White Confirms Venue For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on September 13 for the undisputed super middleweight title. The fight was made official after Alvarez's May 3 win against William Scull when Turki Alalshikh made both fighters face off in the ring.
Initially scheduled for September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Alalshikh would call off those plans shortly after announcing them, pushing the fight back a day and suggesting a new location and venue would be announced at a alter date.
Since then, Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that Las Vegas will be the host city for the clash on Mexican independence day weekend, and now UFC CEO Dana White, co-promoter of the event, has confirmed that Allegiant Stadium will, in fact, be the venue. He told The Jim Rome Show:
When you talk about me getting involved in boxing, my first boxing match ever is going to be a once in a lifetime fight. You got undefeated Crawford, 31 knockouts, the undisputed welterweight champ, taking on Canelo Alvarez. Four titles in four different weight classes, 39 knockouts, the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, at Allegiant Stadium, 65,000 fans, the problem is I don't know where I go from here.
Dana White also spoke about Netflix broadcasting the fight, claiming it has been his dream to host an event that the whole world can watch on a single platform. He further underlined the importance of Canelo vs Crawford, saying:
If it didn't happen, 10 years from now, when these guys are past their prime, we'd be going, man imagine if Canelo would've fought Crawford. It's one of those types of fights, except it's actually going to happen.
