Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin: Dubois Survives Late Scare To Retain WBC Title
Caroline Dubois put her WBC lightweight title on the line against Bo Mi Re Shin at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.
Many thought it would be a cakewalk for Dubois as she was backed to use her power and put Shin away. South Korean Shin, though, clearly had other plans.
Dubois looked good in the earlier rounds but Shin turned the tide in her favor in the later rounds of the contest, inflicted some significant damage on Dubois.
Dubois, however, managed to survive. She earned a majority decision win to retain her WBC lightweight title. Two scorecards read 98-93 and 98-92 and the other was a draw, 95-95.
With her win against Shin, Dubois is now 11-0-1. She continues to remain undefeated. 30-year-old Shin, meanwhile, is now 18-3-0. Shin showed why she is a long-reigning contender in the lightweight division with her gritty display.
Shin's defense was not the best at the start of the fight, absorbing numerous shots while she attempted to land her own. However, she made a rallying comeback in the later rounds, especially in the last two.
Caroline Dubois started the fight really well and showcased her skills. It looked unlikely that the contest would see the distance, but it did. Dubois showed she has a bright future ahead and it's worth keeping an eye who she faces in the next defense of her WBC lightweight title.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Reveals When He’d Fight Jake Paul With Brutal Comment
Terence Crawford Talks Moving Up Two Weight Divisions To Face Canelo Alvarez
Turki Alalshikh Pours Cold Water On Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez Fight
Canelo Alvarez Not Focused On Potential Bout vs. Terence Crawford