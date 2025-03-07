Canelo Alvarez Not Focused On Potential Bout vs. Terence Crawford
Bigger and better things lie ahead for Canelo Alvarez after May 3 if he can get past William Scull. Namely, a potential bout with fellow pound-for-pound great Terence "Bud" Crawford.
A bout with Crawford is the last thing on Canelo's mind, though.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) was asked about a potential matchup with the two-time undisputed champion in September. While Canelo noted that the fans' interest in a potential fight against Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) has caused him to change his stance after not being interested in the bout, he also noted nothing is set in stone beyond his fight for the undisputed super middleweight title against Scull.
"I’m gonna train and train hard, be focused on William Scull," Canelo told The Ring. "I don’t wanna talk about other opponents.”
Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) became the IBF champion with a unanimous decision victory over Vladimir Shishkin on Oct. 19. Canelo held the title, but was forced to vacate it after Scull became the mandatory challenger. With a win, Canelo would become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.
MORE: Eddie Hearn Up For A Fight Amid Dana White And Turki Alalshikh Boxing League Alliance
When Canelo signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, the belief was that he would fight Crawford in the second fight in September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. If Canelo indeed gets past Scull, it would potentially set the stage for a bout between two of the pound-for-pound best fighters of their generation.
And given where Canelo and Crawford are in their careers, later this year would be the best time to pit them against each other.
“You know, I can see people want to see that fight too,” Alvarez said. “So, I think it started making sense. It’s a possibility. So, we’ll see after May.”
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Up For A Fight Amid Dana White And Turki Alalshikh Boxing League Alliance
Was Canelo Alvarez Told To Ditch WBC Belt By Turki Alalshikh?
Canelo Alvarez Gives Blunt Verdict On Gervonta Davis Fight Disqualification
Canelo Alvarez Gives Take On Dmitry Bivol Rematch And Weight Class Move