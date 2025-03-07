Terence Crawford Talks Moving Up Two Weight Divisions To Face Canelo Alvarez
The ultimate decider of a fighter's greatness is in how they perform when all of the odds are stacked against them.
For Terence Crawford, there wouldn't be a bigger stage to prove just how great he truly is than in a fight vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. If Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) gets past William Scull on May 3 to become the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time in his career, it would set the stage for Crawford to jump two weight classes for an opportunity to become an undisputed champion for the third time in his career.
How he'll handle moving up 14 pounds to face Canelo adds to the challenge for Crawford, though, he noted it isn't the first time he's had to face these questions heading into one of the biggest fights of his career.
"He's the bigger, he's the stronger, he's the most powerful fighter," Crawford said. "These are the things that they said about Spence. We all know what Canelo brings to the table. We all know that Canelo went up to 175. We all know that, but we don't know how Crawford can compete with Canelo.
"We know what to expect when we see Canelo come into the ring and when Canelo fights. We don't know what to expect when we see Crawford because we've never seen Crawford at this weight before."
Crawford stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round to become the undisputed welterweight champion, marking the second weight class in which he had achieved the feat. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is a four-division champion, having also won titles at lightweight, junior welterweight and junior middleweight. Crawford is currently the WBA junior middleweight champion after his unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3.
Crawford has never fought above 154 pounds and won his first world title at 135 pounds. A potential bout against Canelo would take place at 168 pounds.
Canelo vs. Crawford is likely the closest we'll get to a fight giving a definitive answer of who is the best fighter of this generation. Even with the weight discrepancy of Crawford having never fought at 168 pounds, a potential bout against Canelo is one of the best fights that can be made in the sport.
And given the challenge of having to move up 14 pounds to face Canelo, Crawford is more than intrigued to see if he's indeed the top fighter of his era.
"Moving up two more divisions is doing something that never been done before," Crawford said. "When you hear the media, when you hear the experts talk, you always hear all of them say you never seen a smaller great fighter beat a big great fighter. Just hearing all the things that surround it behind the talks of Crawford going up to fight Canelo is intriguing."
