Chantelle Cameron and Claressa Shields in Fast-Tracked Superfight Talks

Few boxers have enjoyed a better summer than Chantelle Cameron. After unifying the 154-pound division by beating Mikaela Mayer and silencing her and her fans along the way, she's taken a different path. Instead of rushing back into a rematch with Mayer, Cameron wants to cash in, fighting the biggest name in women's boxing.

Discussions between Cameron's camp and Shields continue to gain steam. Claressa Shields signifies a quantum leap in competition for Cameron, who also unified the 140-pound division.

Claressa Shields, right, throws a punch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn during the heavyweight world title bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fast-tracked negotiations

With the lights barely dimming on her win over Mayer, Cameron chooses the Shields route, looking to cash in immediately. She spoke to Ring Magazine about the progress made.

“My promoters MVP is actually already talking to Claressa Shields’ team because she said she wanted to fight me. I said I’d love that opportunity, so MVP has gotten straight on to her team. There have been phone calls since my fight at the weekend, so the ball is rolling, and it’s moving quite quickly."

The next step would be deeper negotiations to figure out the venue and purse. However, one thorny issue could exist.

The GWOAT's issues with MVP

MVP is the promotional brainchild of Jake Paul in an attempt to wrest control of the women's side of the sport from bigger promotions. To their credit, they've made huge strides both for the sport and the fighters.

However, Shields and her team have a simmering issue. At a previous MVP event, she got into an altercation with Alycia Baumgarnder, prompting a war of words with MVP. Now, boxing, at its foundation, resides in the business of making as much money as possible. Under those circumstances, letting bygones be bygones could accelerate the fight.

Plus, Cameron wants the fight and is willing to concede a few stipulations in order to get pen to paper.

"I do know from talks that she won't come lower than 160. But it's Claressa Shields, and I'm happy to accept that. I wouldn't put on any weight; it would make me slow and sluggish, so I'd just give that weight away.”

Cameron and her place in boxing are secure. She's a multi-divisional champion with the resume that will take her to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. She doesn't need to worry about the fight tarnishing what she has built over time.

Also, facing Shields will be her biggest payday. Entering the fight, she would be the decided underdog. However, with nothing to lose, she may fight more comfortably against arguably the best female fighter in history.