Sebastian Fundora Targets Four-Belt Undisputed Clash With Jaron 'Boots' Ennis

The 154-pound division is on the verge of significant transformation. For WBC light middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 15 KO), sitting atop the division means everything.

Fundora wants to fight the newest and most bankable champion in the division, Jaron "Boots" Ennis. In speaking to ProBox TV, Fundora reaffirmed wanting to hold every single major recognized belt at 154 pounds. He cited the fluidity of broadcasting platforms that eliminated the speed bumps that would normally prevent the fight.

The path that can make the Fundora vs Ennis match happen is the newly formed working agreement between DAZN and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). With that confidence, Fundora can look toward a future of unification and headlining cards.

Xander Zayas (left) and Sebastian Fundora (right). | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

DAZN partnership opens doors for Fundora

As a PBC fighter, a new world has opened up for Fundora regarding fight visibility on streaming services. PBC has a working agreement with DAZN. Similarly, Ennis (36-0-0-1 No Contest, 32 KO), signed with Matchroom, who also works hand in hand with DAZN.

"Now that PBC's with DAZN now, it seems like all these unifications... have to be made."

While lacking the financial power of Zuffa Boxing, the union between PBC, Matchroom, and Golden Boy Productions — through their alliance with DAZN — makes more sense. At the outset, Zuffa seems to target elite fighters from a production and marketing standpoint.

For example, Conor Benn isn't a world champion, having never won the title. Yet he's a name known for his popularity in the United Kingdom and his fighting lineage. On the other hand, lesser-known fighters can build with DAZN, elevating their promotions.

Boots on the move

Before his two fights as a light middleweight, people questioned whether Ennis' speed and power would translate against much larger fighters. However, he has two knockouts, one of which led to him capturing the WBO and WBA world championships. Yet, a small dent in his armor surfaced. Despite his excellent speed and fight-ending power, Ennis often neglects defense and rushes into trading punches, which would benefit Fundora.

Fundora has the height advantage, towering over Ennis at six feet six inches with a reach of 80 inches. If Ennis barrels in without substantive defense, he will eat jabs and crosses on the way in. While not blessed with awesome power, Fundora would pepper Ennis with long-armed punches, keeping him at bay.

One of Fundora's main motivations could be his pursuit to matching the achievements of his sister, Gabriela. She is the undisputed women's flyweight champion, holding the big four belts (WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF) as well as the Ring Magazine version of the title. Essentially, matching his little sitter could boost Fundora's motivation.

Gabriela Fundora | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Either way, when a champion wants to unify, it's partially for dominance but also for the negotiating power that it entails. It remains to be seen if the megafight will happen.