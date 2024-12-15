Cheavon Clarke Is At It Again! This Time With Leonardo Mosquea
By Isaac Nuamungu
It is a boxing weekend. Monaco is abuzz with activities this weekend as Brit cruiserweight superstar Cheavon Clarke is on the undercard.
The previous Team GB Olympian has been prowling his way through the pro ranks at cruiserweight so far, clinching a British title in just eight bouts
This contest is part of an undercard with Cheavon Clarke alongside Leonardo Mosquea battling it out for the EBU European Cruiserweight Title over 10 rounds. The major function of the evening will be Murodjon Akhmadaliev clashing with Ricardo Espinoza.
"First of all, thank you to our hosts, Mr Mike Wittstock and Albert Manzone. I've been around the world this year. Kind of call me the black traveller, I’ve been everywhere,” said Clarke.
The boxing episode featuring Cheavon Clarke against Leonardo Mosquea will take place on December 14, 2024, at the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The fight is set to start at 3:20 PM EST
"We're here and I've always wanted to come to Monaco. I saw my friend Joe Cordina fought here last year and now I'm here and unfortunately, I'm going to have to bring violence to Monaco,” he said.
But now he's looking to pick up European honours against Leonard Mosquea in Monte Carlo.
A victory would also put him into the map for a world title shot in the next 18 months; so there's a lot on the pipeline for the 33-year-old.
Clarke and France’s 30-year-old Mosquea meet on the undercard of Murodjon Akhmadaliev-Ricardo Espinoza Franco, conscious that conquest could take them into disputation to challenge for one of their competitive category’s world titles in 2025.
"Another major title come Saturday. I'm looking forward to it. Well look, you guys know what I do. I come out, I fight, I put people in body bags and go home with the belts. That's what I do," affirmed Clarke.
Furthermore, Leonardo Mosquea steps into the ring with a flawless record of 15 wins and zero losses. His fights characteristically showcase strategic soundness, forecasting a closely matched competition against Clarke. The equal strengths highlight this as hypothetically one of the finely poised encounters in fresh cruiserweight tournaments.
"If I wasn't ready then I wouldn't be here. I've prepared even more than usual for this fight. I'm absolutely ready for Saturday, and Saturday will be mine. I'm sure it's going to be an entertaining one for the fans. You've got two unbeaten fighters here. There's going to be big punches going in and it'll be a really explosive fight. The fight promises lots. I just need to concentrate on my own boxing, do what I need to do, and give everything on Saturday night," said Leonardo.