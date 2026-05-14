Jake Paul Claims Canelo Alvarez Has Responded to $200M Fight Offer

Jake Paul recently cast doubt on his future in boxing, citing a jaw injury he sustained in his fight with Anthony Joshua that could end his boxing career.

Despite the uncertainty of his future as a fighter, Paul is still chasing big-money fights and calling out premier names in boxing. He recently took to social media to call out his next target.

Canelo Alvarez, the former undisputed super middleweight champion, has been on Paul’s “list” for multiple years. Paul has called out the Mexican boxing legend on numerous occasions, and even had an agreement with Canelo last year until Turki Alalshikh swooped in to sign him to a four-fight deal.

Jake Paul calls out Canelo

Despite his loss to Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez is still one of the biggest stars in boxing. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

On Wednesday, Paul called out Canelo once again while on a Kick stream, which was posted to Betr social accounts.

“Canelo, I have the $200 million for you, easy money,” Paul said. “Jake Paul vs. Canelo, let's get it done. This is what the fans have been waiting for; this is the biggest fight that can possibly be made in boxing.”

Paul added that Canelo has verbally agreed to meet him in the ring.

“Canelo said he’s down on the phone, so we’re going to make it happen,” Paul said. “I have the $200 million, and I think that’s going to be the next fight. Sign the contract, Canelo. Much respect to you, and let’s make the biggest fight in boxing happen.”

The fight would arguably be the most popular fight of the year, though Alvarez is set to face WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli next in September. A fight with Paul could come after his fight with the champion.

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez have agreed to fight in the past

Jake Paul nearly met Canelo Alvarez in the ring in May 2025, before Alvarez decided to pursue a fight with William Scull instead. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time a fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez has gotten close to the finish line.

Paul and Alvarez were set to meet on May 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, with sources confirming that a deal was finalized. Alvarez, at the final minute, decided to change course, choosing to sign a deal with Turki Alalshikh to fight former IBF 168-pound champion William Scull in an undisputed unification fight. Alvarez would go on to win the fight by a wide unanimous decision.

Paul expressed his frustration with Alvarez on social media shortly after the fight was canceled.

“Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me, Jake Paul, and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil,” Paul said on X. “It’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring.”

Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of… pic.twitter.com/oKJmPZFkzD — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 7, 2025

“I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money, you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.”

A little over a year later, it seems the fight between the two megastars could arrive after all.