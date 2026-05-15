Chris Algieri Gives Jake Paul Brutal Reality Check Over Canelo Alvarez Fight

In his latest attempt to fight Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul recently claimed the former champion accepted a $200 million offer to fight him in late 2026. Accepting a verbal offer is merely the first of many steps toward finalizing a fight, but many believe that the two might actually meet in the ring sooner rather than later.

Former welterweight champion Chris Algieri is among those who believe the matchup is closer to reality than some give it credit for. However, Algieri does not see the fight being even remotely competitive.

If the matchup ever materializes, Algieri gave Jake Paul a reality check be explaining the complete one-sided beatdown he'd get from Alvarez.

"In terms of how it goes, they're not on the same level at all, even an aging Canelo Alvarez," Algieri told BoxingScene. "There's nothing Jake Paul has shown me in terms of his skill set in the ring at this point that he would be competitive. Jake Paul moved a lot against Anthony Joshua — that's the only reason it went as long as it did. At the end, he still got knocked out.

"With Canelo Alvarez, it might last that long; it might last even longer. But I think the point at which Canelo gets to Jake and starts doing damage ends up happening much sooner than a Jake Paul fight... He's got good defense; he's very good reactivity. He's good at fighting taller opponents, you name it. Canelo Alvarez has all the tools to make that basically a sparring session."

Could we actually see Jake Paul fight Canelo Alvarez?!😳



Let us know your thoughts👇 pic.twitter.com/jqIbYvuLBL — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) May 15, 2026

An Alvarez vs. Paul fight was actually announced in early 2025, but got axed when Canelo signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season.

Jake Paul claims Canelo Alvarez fight close to reality

Paul has been campaigning for a fight with Alvarez for years, but nobody ever gave it a second thought. Yet, given where both are in their careers in 2026, it is suddenly much more realistic.

Alvarez and Paul are both coming off losses in late 2025 that have forced them into a temporary hiatus. Alvarez dropped a 12-round decision to Terence Crawford in one of the biggest fights of all-time three months before Paul suffered an eighth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Alvarez, who remains under contract with Riyadh Season, announced that he would be returning in September against WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli. The event will launch his own promotion, Canelo Promotions, and be promoted as 'Mexico vs. The World.' His scheduled bout with Mbilli would push the potential fight with Paul into 2027.

Paul can afford to wait after recently claiming that the broken jaw he suffered as a result of the Joshua loss could end up being career-ending.

He contradicted that claim hours later by releasing a video of his phone call with Alvarez accepting his $200 million fight offer.