Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez Prediction And Betting Odds
Before Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford fight for the undisputed super middleweight titles, Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez will compete for the WBC interim 168-pound title.
Mbilli, 30, enters the fight as the champion after knocking out Maciej Sulecki in the first round to claim the belt in July. The win was his second first-round knockout in his last three fights and improved his professional record to 29-0.
Martinez, 29, has yet to compete for a world title, but is the former WBC and WBO Latino super middleweight champion. The Guatemala native also claimed gold at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games before making his professional debut. Martinez improved to 19-0 with a fourth-round stoppage win over Joeshon James in March to set himself up for his first major opportunity.
Mbilli and Martinez will be the second fight on the Canelo-Crawford main card, following Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas.
Odds courtesy to Fanduel Sportsbook
Mbilli vs Martinez moneyline odds
- Christian Mbilli: -172
- Lester Martinez: +134
Mbilli vs Martinez method of victory
- Christian Mbilli by KO/TKO: +145
- Christian Mbilli by decision: +290
- Lester Martinez by KO/TKO: +440
- Lester Martinez by decision: +260
Mbilli vs Martinez prediction
Martinez enters the fight as the taller man, but size will not be too much of a factor. This matchup provides clear paths to victory for both boxers, with each acutely aware of how they need to get their hands raised on Saturday.
Just from looking at the two, it is clear who will have the power advantage. Mbilli never wastes any time getting going and always looks to overwhelm opponents with his unorthodox, twitchy movement and flurry of power shots. It has worked for him thus far, with 21 of his 24 knockouts coming within the first five rounds.
Mbilli can be reckless, but his movement makes him difficult to pin down. His biggest problems arise when he does not get an early finish and is forced to fight into the later rounds.
If Mbilli lands early, it could be an early night. Martinez is typically defensively sound, but he is there to get hit. However, if Martinez survives the early storm, his cardio has proven to be much better. Mbilli's movement slows dramatically as the fight wears on, and Martinez's output only increases in the later rounds.
Martinez has never been knocked down before, but he figures to take some punishment early. Mbilli's style is often too tricky for his opponents to figure out early in his fights. But unless Martinez comes out completely flat-footed, he will be much tougher for Mbilli to put away.
The fight will likely be a tale of two halves, with Mbilli gaining the early edge, but Martinez taking over late. It could get interesting, but Mbilli's power should give him enough of an edge to earn the judges' nod.
Prediction: Christian Mbilli by decision (+290)
How To Watch Mbilli vs Martinez
Date: September 13, 2025
Time: 9 p.m. ET (Estimated ringwalk at 9:45 p.m. ET)
TV/Stream: Netflix
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
