Claressa Shields is considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound women’s boxers of all time, but her ability to make a splash outside of the ring is just as good as her ability to dominate inside the squared circle.

Shields, who is Ring Magazine's second-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, has been rivals with unified 130-pound champion Alycia Baumgardner for years, with the two going back-and-forth on social media and in person on multiple occasions.

On Saturday, May 16, the two got into a heated altercation at an event for the fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, which ended with Shields slapping Baumgardner across the face.

The two were quickly separated, but still yelling at each other while being pulled away.

Trending: Claressa Shields SLAPS Alycia Baumgardner during heated argument. #BrunchBoxing pic.twitter.com/3lHfvcILc2 — Brunch Boxing (@BrunchBoxing) May 18, 2026

Shortly after the incident went viral, Shields responded on X, issuing a direct callout to Baumgardner.

“Imma continue giving bitches hell respectfully that lil ass girl said ‘I’ll beat your ass right now’ after already disrespecting me,” Shields posted on X. “Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT .”

Imma continue giving bitches hell respectfully 😎😭 that lil ass girl said “I’ll beat your ass right now” after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that 👋🏾 & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT pic.twitter.com/ivUmSpe97t — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 18, 2026

Baumgardner responded with a post of her own on social media, making a statement with just one word: “Checkmate.”

Will Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner ever fight?

Boxing fans have been eyeing this matchup for years, and Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner continue to fuel the hype between a potential matchup by getting into heated arguments.

Saturday wasn’t the first time these two have gone at it during a combat sports event. During the fight between Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Lemos in April 2024, Shields slapped Baumgardner’s hand away while they were face-to-face.

Despite the bad blood between the two fighters, it’s unlikely we’ll see them in the ring. Shields and Baumgardner are arguably the two most popular female fighters in America, but the weight difference between the two is too wide.

Alycia Baumgardner

Shields has never fought at a weight below the 160-pound division, while Baumgardner’s career high-weight is just under 138 pounds. The two would likely have to meet at 147 pounds, which likely isn’t possible for either.

The two fighters have been very vocal about each other's careers. Baumgardner previously received an adverse finding during VADA testing, leading to Shields accusing her of performance-enhancing drug use. Baumgardner has also criticized Shields repeatedly throughout her career.

Shields has repeatedly claimed she would meet Baumgardner at 147 pounds for their superfight, so the match-up is still possible. To this point, however, physical altercations and a heated argument are all boxing fans have yet to see.