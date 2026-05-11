Fabio Wardley Releases Statement After KO Loss to Daniel Dubois

Fabio Wardley has overcome adversity many times before, but he finds himself in uncharted territory after suffering the first loss of his professional career.

Wardley not only lost, but he sustained the most damage in a single fight of his career in his 11th-round stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois. The defeat cost him the WBO heavyweight title and a potential future fight with lineal champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Regardless, Wardley’s spirits remain high after engaging in a Fight of the Year candidate with Dubois. The now-former champion released a heartfelt statement roughly 20 hours after the fight, which included a two-minute video of his immediate reaction in the locker room.

“My body failed me, but not my heart,” Wardley tweeted. “And that I can live with. Congratulations @DynamiteDubois, thank you for a great fight worthy of the history books. Thank you to the city of Manchester and everyone that has been along on this journey with me. #TeamWardley”

My body failed me, but not my heart. And that I can live with…



Congratulations @DynamiteDubois , thank you for a great fight worthy of the history books.



Thank you to the city of Manchester and everyone that has been along on this journey with me. #TeamWardley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRGDTeZZ2c — Fabio Wardley (@FabioWardley) May 10, 2026

Wardley initially looked like he was on his way to a dominant victory after flooring Dubois within the first 10 seconds of the fight, and again in the third round. However, aside from those two moments, the fight was the ‘Dynamite’ show from pillar to post until the referee stepped in to stop the action 28 seconds into the 11th round.

Wardley ended the fight with 97 punches landed on just 27.1 percent accuracy, according to Compubox. Conversely, Dubois landed 179 total punches, connecting on 45.8 percent of his attempts.

Wardley fell to 19-1-1 in his professional career, while Dubois improved to 23-3.

Fabio Wardley suffers first-ever loss to Daniel Dubois

WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois celebrating | IMAGO / PA Images

The loss was the first time Wardley had ever failed to get his hand raised in his entire boxing career. The 31-year-old made his professional debut without an amateur career, making his first professional defeat his first ever.

Although he loses the WBO belt, Wardley could already be in line to be Dubois' first title defense. Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren announced immediately after the fight that Wardley has a rematch clause in his contract, a potential venture that nobody would oppose.

Wardley had never lost before facing Dubois, but he is no stranger to adversity. The Ipswich, England, native found himself losing on the scorecards in each of his last two fights against Joseph Parker and Justis Huni before pulling off a pair of late comeback victories.

Now, he will have to do the same with his career after losing the heavyweight title.