Claressa Shields Threatens to Sue Alycia Baumgardner and MVP

The saga between Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner is far from over. In fact, it might just be getting started.

Shields and Baumgardner got into a physical altercation during the massive MMA fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano on May 16. The two were seen loudly arguing before Shields slapped Baumgadner across the face with an open hand before they were quickly separated.

From that point, each fighter has issued statements on social media, explaining their side of the story and reacting to the fight. Shields has now decided to respond to Baumgardner by utilizing the law.

Claressa Shields | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Claressa Shields threatens lawsuit

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Shields threatened to sue Baumgardner and MVP, who banned Shields from attending their future events after the incident.

“Both of MVP and Baumgardner’s statements were lies. That is defamation of character,” Shields said. “For those who saw the video of Baumgardner threatening me, telling me ‘I’ll beat your ass right now b****,’ that is a threat.”

“So now that I’m looking at statements and I’m seeing people lie, it’s okay because I’m not going to handle it with the law, I’m going to handle it with the courts,” Shields continued. “Y’all are going to get sued for defamation of character. All of y’all up there. So y’all need to get your checkbooks ready.”

Claressa Shields attacks Alycia Baumgarnder’s personal life

The rivalry between Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner has now gone far beyond discussing comparisons in the squared circle.

Shields continued in the interview by going scorched earth on Baumgardner, targeting various aspects of her personal life.

“Baumgardner decides that she wants to keep mentioning me and my relationship in her mouth. Now, to her, I’ve never spoken about how she is a w****,” Shields said. I don’t speak about her life, but she has gotten too comfortable. First, you disrespect my boxing; trying to say that my resume isn't this and ain't that.”

“You try to disrespect my legacy, you say I have an AI six-pack. You want to say I’m jealous of you because you’re cute and I’m supposedly ugly … then you bring it to my relationship. That’s what the conversation was about. To tell her ‘keep popping it how you’re popping it,’ but keep that there out of your damn mouth.”

Alycia Baumgardner and Claressa Shields have been going back and forth on social media since their altercation last week.

Shields went on to show a video of former world champion Adrien Broner talking about Alycia Baumgardner’s relationships in explicit detail. Shields also continued to talk about MVP and Jake Paul on social media, heavily criticizing the boxer and promoter for his statements about her.

Shields has taken the incident personally, and it appears the story from her and Baumgardner’s fight is only beginning.