Boxing

Claressa Shields Throws Shade At Max Kellerman’s Terence Crawford And Manny Pacquiao Claim

Claressa Shields fires back after Max Kellerman makes Terence Crawford claim.

Claressa Shields took a swipe at Max Kellerman for his claims on Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao. Crawford recently became a five-weight world champion with his win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.

Following world title wins at 135 lbs, 140 lbs, 147 lbs, and 154 lbs, 'Bud' now holds the undisputed super middleweight title and is the first male boxer ever to win the undisputed title in three different weight classes. Pacquiao, meanwhile, won world titles in eight different weight divisions.

Max Kellerman recently claimed that Pacquiao and Crawford are the only legitimate four division champions in boxing history. That's a bold take, considering Floyd Mayweather, Canelo, and more have won world titles in four different weight divisions before.

And following his statement, Claressa Shields took to social media to take a shot at Kellerman.

Claressa Shields speaks to media during the final press conference on May 31, 2023.
Claressa Shields speaks to media during the final press conference on May 31, 2023. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Claressa Shields disputes Max Kellerman's Terence Crawford claim

Kellerman said on the Inside the Ring show, "No one has ever been a four-division champion in boxing, not a real one. Pacquiao won eight, Oscar De La Hoya won 11, this won 15, no. I am talking about the Ring Magazine champion."

"Forever, the record was three, Henry Armstrong, Pacquiao. Floyd gets credit for beating Canelo, but that wasn't at junior middleweight. I don't count that. Terence Crawford just joined Manny Pacquiao as the only legit four-division champion in boxing."

Shields fired back, writing on X:

"Hmm 🤔 154 undisputed, 160 undisputed 168 world champ & 175 undisputed …. I’m just making sure I can count @maxkellerman cause I know for sure I have 4 divisions. But you are talking bout IN THE MENS DIVISION! I GOT IT! #BOXING #Womensboxing #sporthasnogender #JustFacts"

Shields is often considered the greatest women's boxer in history and she is not gun-shy when it comes to making her achievements known. Whether Kellerman responds remains to be seen.

Claressa Shields continues to enjoy Terence Crawford's win

Following Terence Crawford's win against Canelo, Shields has continued to congratulate 'Bud', often reminding fans that like Crawford, she has also been undisputed in three weight divisions. In one of her tweets, Shields wrote:

"Good morning to Me & @terencecrawford. Only 🤣🤣🤣 THE ONLY 3 weight Undisputed champions!!!!! I’m still hyped! Excellent performance!!! Excellent!!!!! #Terencecrawford #GWOAT #CLARESSASHIELDS #CaneloCrawford"

