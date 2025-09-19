Floyd Mayweather Sues Supercar Dealer Amid 'Fraudulent' $1.2 Million Purchase
Floyd "Money" Mayweather earned that notorious nickname because of him being a shrewd businessman during his professional boxing career, which resulted in his grossing $1.2 billion at the time he retired with an undefeated 50-0 record.
However, those who have followed Mayweather over the years know that the "Money" moniker isn't just because he earns money — it's also because of his willingness to spend it. The legendary former champion has no problem blowing insane amounts of money on lavish lifestyle items like private jets, bougie vacations, night club spending sprees, and supercars.
Back in July, Mayweather documented one supercar spending spree that took place at a dealership in Las Vegas, which included him walking around the dealership and showing off four cars that he said he had just purchased.
His Instagram post showing these purchases off has now been deleted. And now the boxing community knows why.
Floyd Mayweather Reveals Huge Lawsuit Against Supercar Dealer
On September 18, Mayweather made an Instagram post that included a screenshot of a headline from a TMZ article that noted he's suing a supercar dealer in Las Vegas (the same one who sold him the aforementioned four cars back in July). Mayweather's post was captioned, "This guy @nick.dossa @vegasautogallery does bad business. Be careful."
Within the actual TMZ article, Mayweather is quoted as claiming that the dealership made "deceptive trade practices" and "misrepresentation" regarding one of the cars he purchased.
"I think he took [three] cars back, but his one car he didn't want to take back, which was the [2018] Maybach Landolet. He didn't want to take that back. So I had my team and my business partners do their homework on the car. Come to find out the car was in lawsuits and some parts were changed on the car," Mayweather is quoted as saying in the article.
"He charged me $1.2 million. He told me he paid $1.1. I was okay with that. But then I did my homework. I did my research, come to find out he only paid, if I'm not mistaken, $728,000 for the car. So he beat me out of over half a million dollars," Mayweather added.
Mayweather's team described the business deal as "fraudulent, willful, and malicious," and is clearly not willing to go down without a fight, or at least without getting their money back for what they felt like was bad business.
"I just want to be treated fair," Mayweather added to TMZ. It will be interesting to see how this lawsuit plays out.
