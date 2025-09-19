Terence Crawford's Rumored Next Opponent Sends 4-Word Superfight Prediction
Terence Crawford has the world in his hands right now. The 38-year-old became the first male boxer in the sport's history to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes after his upset victory against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
As a result, he is not only the undisputed super middleweight champion, but he cemented himself as one of the greatest boxers this century. Many fans would even go as far as to say that Crawford needs to be considered on boxing's Mount Rushmore now.
All of this is to say that Crawford's immaculate resumé speaks for itself, and there's really nothing else has has left to accomplish in the sport. Therefore, there is some speculation that Crawford might call it quits at this point and sail off into the sunset.
Then again, there are plenty of compelling matches in several different weight divisions if Crawford decides to stick around. And given how high his stock is after defeating a man who is arguably the face of boxing right now, Crawford would add a whole lot of money to his bank account if he were to fight several more times.
Hamzah Sheeraz Speaks on Terence Crawford's Weight Decision Amid Superfight Rumors
If Canelo were to beat Crawford, most believed that Canelo's next fight was going to be against Hamzah Sheeraz, given that he's currently unbeaten and the WBC's No. 1-ranked super middleweight contender. Therefore, if Crawford is going to stay at super middleweight, it would make sense for him to fight Sheeraz next.
Sheeraz spoke with BoxNation for a September 15 interview and got honest about potentially fighting against Crawford.
“It would be very difficult. It would be very, very difficult, because he has shown that he can adapt to any style,” Sheeraz said about potentially fighting Crawford next. “I don't think he has ever had a problem in the ring... He has been rocked by ‘Mean Machine’ [Egidijus Kavaliauskas] and... Gamboa.
"To beat someone like that, you need to have one of them days in your career where God helps you," Sheeraz added with a laugh.
Sheeraz went on to note that what surprised him the most about Crawford's fight against Canelo was how strong Crawford was at 168 pounds, and noted he was "manhandling Canelo" in the clinch.
When asked if he thinks Crawford will stay at 168 pounds, Sheeraz said, “I think he will."
If Sheeraz is right about this four-word prediction, one would imagine that he'll be the next one up to face Crawford.
