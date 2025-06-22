Coach Addresses Gervonta Davis Retirement Question Ahead Of Lamont Roach Rematch
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach 2 is expected to take place on August 16. Roach, though, recently suggested that 'Tank' is yet to sign his side of the contract.
Their first fight in March ended in a majority draw. It was a controversy ridden contest where Davis bizarrely took a deliberate knee in the ninth round, saying his eye's were burning due to grease dripping from his hair. The official, though, didn't count it as a knockdown.
With that result, Davis retained the WBA lightweight title. However, his perfect record came to an end as 'Tank' is now 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts. Regardless, Davis remains one of the most entertaining fighters in boxing.
There have been claims that 'Tank' isn't as motivated now and the lackluster performance against Roach was a result of that. Many think he might hang up the gloves sooner rather than later, and coach Kenny Ellis has now addressed the topic.
In a recent interview with FightHype, he said:
Whatever he decides to do, I always say I decide to support him or any other fighter. If he wants to wake up tomorrow and say, 'I'm done', he's done. Everybody has their path and that's their decision.
When asked about Gervonta Davis' mental space in boxing at the moment, he said:
It's hard to say. He does love the sport. But sometimes you got to stand on 'Tank'. For whatever the reason might be, he loves the sport and he doesn't fear nobody or anything like that.
Gervonta Davis arguably now has an extra chip on his shoulder going into the Lamont Roach rematch. Their first fight left a lot of questions to be answered, meaning fans will be tuning in eagerly if the rematch takes place on August 16.
