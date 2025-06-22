Oleksandr Usyk Names The Heavyweight Division's Next 'Great' Champion
Oleksandr Usyk is arguably the greatest heavyweight of this era.
The former undisputed cruiserweight champion moved up and conquered the heavyweight division, beating British fighters like Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua twice, and Tyson Fury twice. With his first win against Fury, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion. Now, Usyk is set for a rematch against Dubois.
British fighters are yet to figure out the Ukrainian. However, there is one up-and-coming Brit who Usyk himself believes could be the heavyweight champion of the future. That boxer is Moses Itauma.
Itauma is 12-0-0 as a professional with ten knockout wins under his belt. He defeated Mike Balogum via TKO in his last outing and has a fight set up against the veteran Dillian Whyte next in August. At only 20, he is one of the fastest rising heavyweights in boxing.
Usyk also thinks Itauma is destined for great things in the division. Speaking to talkSPORT recently, he said:
Who's next heavyweight champion? Moses Itauma, I think is a great fighter. Young. 20 years old. I think Itauma has a big future.
The heavyweight division still has some big names in it. Anthony Joshua is there while Deontay Wilder returns next weekend. Even though Tyson Fury is retired, there is heavy speculation of a potential return. Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker, Agit Kabayel, and more are also in the periphery of the championship.
Hence, Itauma would have a tough road to the top. The Dillian Whyte fight might be a true measure of his talent. Itauma has also also been noted as the next Mike Tyson by many. His coach Ben Davidson recently told talkSPORT how the youngster's work ethic is similar to 'Iron' Mike's. He said:
Probably the biggest comparison to him is how much Tyson loved the game and would always study fighters of the past. Moses also has the same love for it. We'll send him sparring and he will sending us texts of clips at 2am asking if this is what we want instead.
Fans will keep a watchful eye on how Moses Itauma's career unfolds. It's been a while since the heavyweight division has seen such a frightening knockout prospect.
