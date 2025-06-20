Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch In Flux After Contract Reveal
The March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach (which ended in a majority draw) made it so an eventual rematch felt inevitable.
Not only did Roach stun many by going toe-to-toe with Davis (who entered the fight as a massive favorite), but many in the boxing community believe that Roach deserved the win. This is especially the case considering the controversy that stemmed from the ninth round, where Davis took a knee in the middle of the ring (which should have been ruled a knockdown) and then had his face wiped off by his corner (which was grounds for disqualification).
Regardless, the fight ending in a draw only made the rematch more compelling. And after months of negotiations and several rumored fight dates, an August 16 rematch date was finally finalized so that anticipation could build — or so it seemed.
However, while everyone seems to think the fight is signed and sealed, a post from Lamont Roach on June 20 suggests that this is not the case.
After another social media back and forth between Tank and Roach, Roach wrote, "Lmao buddy know damn well ion f*** around like that he gassin yall up just to justify why he ain’t do his part of the deal yet 😴😭 he really might pull out of the fight… stay tuned".
Another fan wrote, "@Gervontaa scared as shit of @Oneof1x 🤣🤣🔥 !!!!
"Do ya big one again in the rematch! Stamp that shit".
This caused Roach to respond by saying, "If he actually fight 😭 let’s see… he going pull a ryan and say he not “fit” or some s***."
In other words, Roach is revealing that Davis hasn't agreed to his side of the deal, which presumably means the rematch contract isn't signed and finalized. While this may be semantics, it's also seemingly raising alarms for Roach, or else he wouldn't be talking about it in public.
