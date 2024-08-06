Congolese Martin Bakole Challenges Chinese Zhilei Zhang For High-Stakes Heavyweight Clash
By Mohamed Bahaa
Zhilei Zhang has revitalized his boxing career with a critical victory over Deontay Wilder, which some thought could be the end for him. The triumph over Wilder, a stoppage in the fifth round, reestablished Zhang as a formidable contender in the heavyweight division. This victory followed a successful 2023, where he claimed consecutive wins over the previously unbeaten Joe Joyce. However, a subsequent loss to Joseph Parker, despite Zhang scoring two knockdowns, briefly disrupted his momentum.
Now, with the belts currently contested in the Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury rematch and Daniel Dubois facing Anthony Joshua, Zhang remains uninterested in lesser bouts. Instead, he is eyeing more challenging fights, with a rematch against Parker high on his list. However, another heavyweight contender, Martin Bakole, has emerged as a serious threat and is eager to face Zhang.
Bakole's impressive performance against rising star Jared Anderson has solidified his standing. The Congolese heavyweight declared Zhang as his preferred opponent. "I think so. I think that’s the fight. That’s where I belong. Anderson said yes to fight me. He’s still young, he believes in himself, but it was too early for him because I’m not his level. I deserve to be [in with] Usyk, Tyson, Joe Joyce, Zhang. That’s where I belong. Kabayel, Joseph Parker … I think I’ll get the big name I’m looking for."
In the bout against Anderson, Bakole delivered a first-round knockdown and, despite Anderson’s attempts to recover with movement and power shots, Bakole's relentless combinations secured a fifth-round stoppage. Post-fight, Bakole labeled himself "the most avoided man on the planet," a view shared by his trainer, Billy Nelson.
With a standout performance and the support of Riyadh Season’s Turki Al Sheikh, Bakole believes he can secure the significant fights he desires. His dominant display and bold declarations set the stage for a potential high-stakes showdown with Zhang, promising an exciting chapter in the heavyweight division.
Both Zhang and Bakole are now positioned at the forefront of heavyweight boxing, with fans eagerly anticipating what could be a thrilling encounter between the two powerhouses. A clash between Zhang's seasoned resilience and Bakole's aggressive prowess promises a spectacle that could significantly impact the heavyweight landscape. As negotiations and call-outs intensify, the boxing world watches keenly, anticipating which fighter will emerge to claim their place among the elite.