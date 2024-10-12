Conor Benn Deeply Exchanges With Chris Eubank Jr Just Hours Before Their Clash
By Isaac Nyamungu
Benn came face to face with his fierce opponent on weigh-in day while Eubank Jr was peeling off the final few pounds hours before his middleweight fight with Poland's Kamil Szeremeta on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard this weekend.
Chris Eubank Jr is set to make his next appearance today on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol, and Conor Benn has made the trip to Riyadh, provoking Eubank Jr once he spots him at a media event.
A video footage shared by Eubank Jr on social media displays both men - surrounded by news reporters exchanging verbal jabs in a hotel lobby.
Even as Benn clashes with Eubank Jr says: "You see this guy comes in when I'm cutting weight."
"Cutting weight? I'll see you tomorrow after the fight, I'm going to get into that ring and f***ing give it to you,” Benn fires back.
“Hey Chris, don’t f-ck up the bag, son. Don’t f-ck up the bag,” Benn would be heard shouting in the direction of Eubank Jr.
The duo would then move in the same direction to each other with Eubank Jr accusing Benn of taking a wimpy tactic by threatening him while he’s in a compromised condition, working on his weight cut before for tomorrow.
“You would show up on the day I’m cutting weight,” Eubank responded.
The pair would then get into face to face contact with each other, with Benn indicating he’s ready to throw down with Eubank at any time.
“You’re lucky you’re fighting tomorrow, I’ll fuck you up right now,” said Benn.
Both contenders (Benn alongside Eubank) would then enter into a bit of a back-and-forth in the glare of all the cameras, with Benn suggesting that he’ll be prepared to get into the ring just immediately Eubank becomes victorious to challenge him in front of the entire world.
“It’s okay, man. Let him come close, I like this. I like this energy,” Eubank responded, instigation a shove from Benn.
“You’re a kid,” Eubank continued. “Watch what happens,” said Benn.
“You’re lucky you’re fighting tomorrow, and I need you to win,” Benn responded. “You’re lucky, I’ll give you a good ass beating in front of 60,000. That’s what’s going to happen,” he continued.