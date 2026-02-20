Dana White and Zuffa Boxing Poach Top Fighter From Eddie Hearn

After 10 years with Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn is moving on from Matchroom Boxing. The 29-year-old middleweight is now the latest big-name star to join forces with Dana White and sign with Zuffa Boxing.

Benn has been with Matchroom Boxing since his professional debut in 2016. He became one of the promotion's biggest stars over the last three years before his shocking departure.

Zuffa Boxing announced his signing out of the blue on Friday, stunning the boxing world.

Benn joins Zuffa Boxing at the peak of his hype following his big win over Chris Eubank Jr. in November 2025. The victory avenged the only loss of his career just seven months after their first encounter.

Despite their 1-1 record against each other, Eubank and Benn each expressed a desire to move on from the rivalry.

Since the win, Benn has been calling out every big-name boxer within two weight classes of him. He has been linked to Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. He got into the ring to face off with Stevenson at Ring VI, following the latter's win over Teofimo Lopez to claim the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles.

Signing with Zuffa Boxing likely removes all three options from the table. Considering what the promotion is doing with Jai Opetaia, Benn's next fight will likely be for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing Middleweight World Championship belt.

Conor Benn reacts to Zuffa Boxing signing

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Benn released a statement on the signing within an hour of the announcement, thanking Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for getting him to this point while expressing excitement for his next chapter.

"First and foremost I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they've done for me over the past decade," Benn wrote. "From guiding me when I first turned pro, to headlining stadium shows. They were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to shoulder with me during the tough times.

"It’s been a journey beyond anything we could have imagined, and for their belief, support, and guidance, I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn’t refuse. I’d love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter.

"I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing. I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans."

So far, Zuffa Boxing has been turning around each of its signings quickly as it continues to build its roster. The promotion's inaugural event featured three middleweight bouts on the main card, providing a trio of leading options for Benn's first opponent.

Life-changing money for Benn

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix has reported that Benn's deal is a one-fight, eight-figure agreement.

"Conor Benn's deal with Zuffa Boxing is a one-fight, eight-figure deal, sources told SI. Life changing money for Benn, with a chance to hit free agency after his next fight."

