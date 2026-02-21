Chris Eubank Jr Unloads on Eddie Hearn and Conor Benn After Zuffa Boxing Signing

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. may never get in the ring with each other again, but their rivalry is still very much alive.

Three months after their last fight, Benn stunned the combat sports world by leaving Matchroom Boxing to sign with Zuffa Boxing on Friday. The signing shocked everyone, including Eubank, who had a lot to say about his former opponent and his now-former promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Eubank has never been a fan of either Benn or Hearn, leaving him undecided on who to criticize for the split. The 36-year-old decided to throw both parties under the bus, calling Benn's career change "scumbag on scumbag violence."

"So Eddie Hearn's #1 fighter has now left him," Eubank tweeted. "Eddie stuck by Conor Benn through thick & thin, getting him off drug charges & giving him money to live when he had nothing. I guess this really shows just how much of a scumbag Hearn actually is... he saves his fighter's life & career & Conor still doesn't want to be involved with him. Or is Benn the scumbag for dumping the man that built him? This really is a conundrum. Scumbag on scumbag violence at its finest... don't say I didn't tell you guys."

While Eubank and Benn have a professional rivalry, the former has always had more animosity toward Hearn. Eubank publicly blasted Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for what he deemed unprofessional conduct, claiming they delayed his ambulance from taking him to the hospital after his first war with Benn.

Eddie Hearn admits fault in Conor Benn signing with Zuffa Boxing

Eubank is one of many to give his opinion on Benn's signing. Many called out Benn for betraying Hearn, his promoter since his professional debut, while others saw it as a bold move by Zuffa Boxing.

Hearn, however, admitted fault in Benn's leaving his promotion. The 46-year-old promoter gave a response to the signing, saying he believes it was his fault for not communicating with Benn and assuming they would reach a new deal, given their relationship. Hearn said he "misjudged the character" of Benn.

Benn thanked Hearn for everything he did for him throughout his career and turning him into the star that he currently is. In his official statement, 'The Destroyer' said that the Zuffa Boxing offer was simply too much for him to turn down.

Zuffa Boxing has yet to announce his debut, but it intends to get him in the ring soon. The promotion plans to have him headline a card in the United Kingdom before the end of May, according to Boxing Scene.

