Conor Benn Not Interested in Mayweather Fight as He Names Potential Opponents

Conor Benn shocked the boxing world last week when Zuffa Boxing announced the signing of the British boxing star. Much to Eddie Hearn's dismay, 'The Destroyer' signed a one-fight deal with Dana White's newest venture.

Although Benn's next opponent is currently unknown following the career move, he is understood to be making 'eight-figures' under the American boxing brand.

Benn's signing with Zuffa was one part of a whirlwind of announcements over recent days, which included the confirmation of a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in September.

Despite operating at a similar natural weight to the two boxing legends, Benn has shown no interest in potential bouts with the legends.

Conor Benn open to Chris Eubank, Ryan Garcia, not Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Benn was asked about a potential fight with Mayweather, to which he played down his interest. "Just a bit old," Benn replied. "He's a legend, and I respect him and admire him as a man, as a fighter too much to let him lose [by] being old."

Benn also dismissed Manny Pacquiao as a potential future opponent.

In terms of his plans moving forward, Benn said that his goals have not changed since signing with Zuffa Boxing. "Career is heading in the same direction, which is a world title by the end of the year, God willing."

When asked about newly crowned champion Ryan Garcia, Benn said, "Yeah, hopefully we can have him next, in September. He's there for the taking. I watched Ryan, he looked good against Barrios, but I ain't no Barrios."

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Benn was then asked who else, beyond Garcia, was a fighter that piqued his interest, to which the fighter responded, "Rolly Romero, Shakur [Stevenson], [Devin] Haney, I really want a piece of the American pie."

Seemingly, the fighter's main motivation now is to compete in America, in order to follow in his father's footsteps of claiming a world title in the US.

Away from world title ambitions, Benn has not closed the door on a potential trilogy match with bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr.

"Yeah, I would [fight Eubank Jr.]. Thinking about it, I would fight him at 168 [pounds]. Not for anything else but to beat him convincingly again, because I am just the better boxer." Conor Benn

Benn and Eubank are currently one win apiece after their brace of bouts in 2025. However, the two previous bouts were competed at 160 pounds, as opposed to the newly proposed 168 lbs limit.