Conor McGregor Takes To Instagram To Declare Consent Of His Fight With Logan Paul In India
By Isaac Nyamungu
Embattled UFC boxer Conor McGregor has declared that he has approved a boxing match between him and social media star Logan Paul.
However, in an Instagram posting, McGregor dismissed rumours of a possible bout with Georgian-Spanish boxer Ilia Topuria. This followed after the freshly celebrated UFC featherweight titlist openly called out McGregor after his win over Alexander Volkanovski. Immediately, after the match, Topuria called on Conor challenging him for a fight, declaring: "I will be waiting for you in Spain."
"The rumours of a bout with [Ilia] Topurio (sic) are false," McGregor said in a post on X.
McGregor has been in trenches. He has not had a UFC fight after he suffered a broken leg in a defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021. He said he would be postponing his return to the Octagon until he faces off with Paul, the brother of fellow fighter and YouTuber Jake Paul – who last month fought former world heavyweight champion legendary Mike Tyson to a draw in their highly publicized match.
However, McGregor did not disclose a date for his clash with Logan Paul, yet said it would take place in India.
"I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed,” he posted on Instagram.
"I will then seek my return to the Octagon," he added.
Both wrestlers are no strangers to high-profile boxing episodes—McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in a blockbuster contest in 2017, while Paul took on Mayweather in 2021
Elsewhere, the fate of this is still unknown since Conor still has a case to answer. In November, McGregor was found guilty of assault by a High Court in Dublin following accusations of rape as well as assault by Nikita Hand.
The event allegedly happened on December 9, 2018, at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. Where, in line with the civil suit, McGregor "brutally raped and battered" Hand
In his defence, McGregor agued that the episode was consensual. Though, the court made a ruling against him, ordering the UFC icon to pay more than $260,300 (€248,000) in damages.
In spite of this civil case, no restrictions currently stop McGregor from participating in boxing sports.
McGregor has emerged a winner in only one MMA contest in eight years and has an 0-1 record as a fighter, losing to Floyd Mayweather by TKO in 2017.
On the other hand, Logan Paul won the WWE United States Championship in late 2023, though has since announced his retirement from wrestling, clashed with Mayweather to a draw in an exhibition in 2021.
Moreover, Paul, who is a YouTuber, has appeared in four exhibition boxing bouts, entailing a draw and a loss to KSI, a draw with Floyd Mayweather and a victory against MMA boxer Dillon Danis.