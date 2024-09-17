Dan Azeez Vs. Lewis Edmondson Match Is Set For October 19th
By Isaac Nyamungu
Dan Azeez and Lewis Edmondson will be clashing in the light heavyweight bout. Azeez, who was born in 1989 August, started his career while studying at the University of Essex. He stands out as the only British light heavyweight to acquire all the British Boxing Board of Control domestic titles.
He has a record of (20-1-1, 13KO), however, stock is at the lowest point. It is a must score clash for a long time fan-best Azeez. Further, he will be eyeing to move back into key title contention. Azeez, who once held the British, Commonwealth, and European Titles, lost a world title eliminator to Joshua Buatsi this February. Their match, which was described as a ‘Fight of The Year’ saw Azeez loss, then subsequently, he drew with Hrvoje Sep in a rejoinder bout held at the Selhurst Park in June this year.
It will be a back-to-back clash on 19th October as Adam Azim and Davies Ohara will be facing off in the junior welterweight clash. It will an action-packed Saturday at the Copper Box Arena.
Edmondson (9-0, 3KO), has maintained a considerable upward trajectory in his boxing career. Thus, he intends to extrapolate his class upwards having just attained his first eight-rounder against Joel Mclntyre in May.
Edmondson is an undeterred amateur who has done everything needful of him on matters boxing. He was among those lined up to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, though, he missed, and however, he turned over with a sterling record of 52 wins out of the 60 clashes.
The two contenders have a rich history, which further aggravates the situation. Edmondson had ever swapped Azeez.
“Lewie is a good, skillful, young fighter. He whooped me as an amateur and now it’s time to return the favour!” said Azeez in a press conference.
“I respect Dan as a fighter. He’s very experienced. He’s been there numerous times. We know each other well. We fought as amateurs and sparred in the early days of my pro career. I’m expecting a tough and rough fight. What you see is what you get with Dan. I respect him as a person but it’s time to announce myself on the big stage. He’s had his time and it’s mine now,” Lewis said in a presser.