Dana White Uses Bam Rodriguez to Shut Down Eddie Hearn’s Aspinall Ultimatum
Dana White is not willing to budge on Eddie Hearn's latest business request.
Although the two are known as rivals in boxing, they are now involved in MMA, with Hearn recently becoming UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's manager. Hearn made waves by criticizing Aspinall's pay and publicly said he would not let the 33-year-old fight again under his current pay structure.
White uttered a sarcastic response at the Zuffa Boxing 07 post-fight presser, using one of Hearn's top boxers, Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, to counter the claim.
"He said he wants [Tom Aspinall] released right? You release Bam Rodriguez, then," White said. "Sounds pretty stupid, doesn't it? Congratulations again, Eddie, you sound stupid again."
Rodriguez, Ring Magazine's No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, is arguably the biggest star under contract with Matchroom Boxing. 'Bam' reportedly received significant interest from Zuffa Boxing before re-signing with Matchroom in April.
Aspinall has yet to make a UFC appearance since signing with Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency. Although he remains the active heavyweight champion, he has yet to win an undisputed title fight and has not fought since UFC 321 in October 2025, when a brutal eye poke prematurely ended the bout with a no-contest.
In asking for Aspinall's release, Hearn said he would pay the heavyweight "three times more" than what he is currently making in the UFC. Aspinall and his team have openly stated their desire to box before the end of his combat sports career.
Dana White pours on criticism of Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing
White did not relent from the Hearn criticism during the entire presser. The UFC CEO went on to rub in Zuffa Boxing's biggest signing, Conor Benn, whom he directly poached from Hearn.
"Eddie, apparently [Conor] Benn was his best friend. He's been crying, literally crying, for weeks. He didn't even want to pay him but he wants to pay my guy? Could've paid his best friend and they could've remained best friends. Eddie's full of a lot of s***."
White notably stole Benn from Matchroom Boxing with a groundbreaking one-fight, $15 million deal, which he used to have 'The Destroyer' fight Regis Prograis in the co-main event of Tyson Fury's return event. Benn has since re-signed with Zuffa Boxing on a multi-fight deal.
Benn is expected to face WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia in September in his second fight with Zuffa Boxing. Garcia remains under contract with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, making for an intriguing White-De La Hoya co-promotion in the coming months.
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1