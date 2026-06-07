Dana White Uses Bam Rodriguez to Shut Down Eddie Hearn’s Aspinall Ultimatum

Dana White is not willing to budge on Eddie Hearn's latest business request.

Although the two are known as rivals in boxing, they are now involved in MMA, with Hearn recently becoming UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's manager. Hearn made waves by criticizing Aspinall's pay and publicly said he would not let the 33-year-old fight again under his current pay structure.

White uttered a sarcastic response at the Zuffa Boxing 07 post-fight presser, using one of Hearn's top boxers, Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, to counter the claim.

"He said he wants [Tom Aspinall] released right? You release Bam Rodriguez, then," White said. "Sounds pretty stupid, doesn't it? Congratulations again, Eddie, you sound stupid again."

Dana White responded to Eddie Hearn's request to release Tom Aspinall from his UFC contract:



"He said he wanted [Aspinall] released right? You release Bam Rodriguez then.



Sounds pretty stupid, doesn't it? Congratulations Eddie, you sound stupid again."



(via @Zuffa_Boxing) https://t.co/o4nfVCi0Um pic.twitter.com/t2CqDn2FRf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 6, 2026

Rodriguez, Ring Magazine's No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, is arguably the biggest star under contract with Matchroom Boxing. 'Bam' reportedly received significant interest from Zuffa Boxing before re-signing with Matchroom in April.

Aspinall has yet to make a UFC appearance since signing with Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency. Although he remains the active heavyweight champion, he has yet to win an undisputed title fight and has not fought since UFC 321 in October 2025, when a brutal eye poke prematurely ended the bout with a no-contest.

In asking for Aspinall's release, Hearn said he would pay the heavyweight "three times more" than what he is currently making in the UFC. Aspinall and his team have openly stated their desire to box before the end of his combat sports career.

Dana White pours on criticism of Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

White did not relent from the Hearn criticism during the entire presser. The UFC CEO went on to rub in Zuffa Boxing's biggest signing, Conor Benn, whom he directly poached from Hearn.

"Eddie, apparently [Conor] Benn was his best friend. He's been crying, literally crying, for weeks. He didn't even want to pay him but he wants to pay my guy? Could've paid his best friend and they could've remained best friends. Eddie's full of a lot of s***."

Dana White just responded to Eddie Hearn demanding Tom Aspinall get a new UFC deal or be released 👀



🗣️ “Conor Benn was apparently his best friend. He didn’t even want to pay him, but he wants to pay my guy? Eddie’s full of a lot of sh*t.” https://t.co/XnAwuxNNqz pic.twitter.com/Al1QixApg6 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 6, 2026

White notably stole Benn from Matchroom Boxing with a groundbreaking one-fight, $15 million deal, which he used to have 'The Destroyer' fight Regis Prograis in the co-main event of Tyson Fury's return event. Benn has since re-signed with Zuffa Boxing on a multi-fight deal.

Benn is expected to face WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia in September in his second fight with Zuffa Boxing. Garcia remains under contract with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, making for an intriguing White-De La Hoya co-promotion in the coming months.