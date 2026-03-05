Eddie Hearn Gets Revenge, Signs UFC Star to New Matchroom Talent Agency

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is now officially an Eddie Hearn fighter.

Aspinall became the first fighter to sign with Hearn's new Matchroom Talent Agency on Thursday. The promoter announced the signing on social media.

"Welcome to the team UFC heavyweight champion @AspinalMMA - Time to get what's yours," Hearn tweeted. "Matchroom Talent Agency [rocket emoji]."

March 5, 2026

The specifics of the deal were not reported, but it appears to be a long-term contract.

The deal does not mean that Aspinall is now signed to Matchroom Boxing, at least not yet. Hearn will instead serve as the 32-year-old's manager for what will likely be the duration of his UFC career.

The deal also increases the likelihood of Aspinall boxing sooner rather than later. Although an undeniably elite MMA talent, Aspinall has openly discussed his plans to transition to boxing at the end of his athletic prime to maximize his financial gain.

The timing of the deal is likely no coincidence, with Hearn signing one of Dana White's biggest stars less than two weeks after Zuffa Boxing stole Conor Benn right out of his hands with a bombshell $15 million offer. Hearn and White have been going back-and-forth ever since the latter made his official entry into the boxing industry in late 2025.

The deal will not put Hearn in direct contact with White, who recently made it clear that he does not communicate with UFC fighters on a day-to-day basis. However, it does give one of White's biggest professional rivals inside access to his most lucrative business.

Eddie Hearn declares "open for business" after signing Tom Aspinall

Hearn made it clear after signing Aspinall that the deal is not a one-off. Hearn has managed many fighters before and declared that Matchroom Talent Agency is "open for business" for anyone looking to join him.

"At the heart of everything we’ve done as a business over the last 40 years is identifying ordinary people who have extraordinary talent," Hearn said, via BoxingScene. "It has become a guiding principle to seek out people who are humble but heroic in equal measure. Their journey is our journey. Their triumph, our purpose.

"UFC World Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall is the perfect embodiment of that — and he is the ideal, inaugural member of our team. We believe in creating opportunities where others see obstacles in turning potential into greatness. So, the message is loud and clear to all: Join us on this journey. We are officially open for business."