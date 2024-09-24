Dana White Hints At Entering Boxing Sport, Mike Tyson Happy With The Move
By Isaac Nyamungu
Mike Tyson is happy with the possibility of Dana White joining the sport of boxing arena. White has implied at the thought that ever since there was assumption that he would unveil Zuffa Boxing in 2018. That idea was nurtured shortly after the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in 2017. The Irishman would eventually get stopped in the tenth round on his boxing debut. Nevertheless, he gained numerous recognitions by going ten rounds with someone who is perceived as the best fighter of all time.
Dana Frederick White Jr. is an American businessman who is the Chief Executive Officer and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, a global mixed martial arts organization. He is also the owner of Power Slap, a slap fighting promotion. In August 2019, White's net worth was estimated at $500 million
His entry in the Boxing arena is tantamount to expanding the investment portfolio in the sport. The move has led to calls for a restructure of the governing organizations. Reports show that the Saudis want to form a boxing league. There were discussions that they intended to acquire a stake in Golden Boy Promotions as well as Matchroom Boxing in a pact worth $4-5 billion. That is yet to happen, but White has mentioned the possibility that he will join the sport, indicating that a pronouncement was imminent.
This could be the rebirth of an organization development, which gives a mirror reflection of the UFC. The UFC is a consolidated entity, which guarantees that the best boxer face each other. The only magnificent criticism of the UFC is that boxers are not remunerated sufficiently. The present boxing pattern permits fighters to earn an unprecedented amount of money, more so if they are at the apex of the scale.
“That’s going to be the best thing to happen to boxing, just like UFC. If you’re in UFC, and if anybody’s booing the fight, you’re not going to see that guy. His next fight is going to be in South Dakota somewhere. Only good fights. If you don’t have a good fight, you ain’t never going to see that guy again. Not like boxing, ‘This guy’s going to fight next month again? We don’t want to see that.’ … if any fights stink, you’re not back in the UFC no more, you’re never going to see those guys again,” said Tyson about the entry of Dana White in Boxing.