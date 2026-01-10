Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

Interim WBC World Heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (26-0, 18 KOs) returns to action in the hopes of improving his unbeaten record. Fighting out of Bochum, Germany, the 33-year-old will return to his home country to compete for the first time since 2023.

Taking on Polish boxer Damian Knyba (17-0, 11 KOs), Kabayel is aiming to make the first defense of his interim title on Saturday night.

Kabayel claimed the interim WBC strap with a bodyshot masterclass against veteran contender Zhilei Zhang. Competing on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol II in February 2025, Kabayel's sixth-round knockout was the first time Zhang had been stopped in 11 years of professional fighting.

The victory over Zhang was another impressive addition to Kabyel's resume. In a 2024 outing against Frank Sanchez, who had an unbeaten 24-0 record at the time, Kabyel stopped the budding contender with a seventh-round knockout.

It was a 2023 victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov that really helped to solidify Kabayel as a heavyweight contender. The Russian Makhmudov was 18-0 going into his bout with the German, but left the ring with his first career defeat, getting stopped in round four.

Now, Kabayel will look to add more substance to a world title shot claim when he takes on Knyba in a homecoming bout.

The unbeaten Polish fighter enjoyed a successful 2025, notching up three stoppage victories between February and October. Knyba, who resides in New Jersey, had his last outing against Joey Dawejko (28-13-4) and rounded off a one-sided showing with a seventh-round knockout.

Agit Kabayel | IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

'Polish Hussar' Knyba will go into his fight with Kabayel with significant height and reach advantages of four and six inches, respectively.

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Date

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Time

Time: Expected ringwalk time 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM GMT

How To Watch Kabayel vs Knyba

Live Stream: DAZN

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Location

Location: Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba Fight Card

Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba - Heavyweight, Kabayel's interim WBC title

Granit Shala vs Peter Milas - Heavyweight

Jadier Herrera vs Ricardo Nunez - Lightweight, WBC interim title

David Adeleye vs TBA - Heavyweight

Roman Fury vs Steffan Hughes - Heavyweight

Oronzo Birardi vs Milosav Savic - Cruiserweight

Gleb Bakshi vs Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran - Middleweight

Nelvie Tiafack vs Piotr Cwik - Heavyweight

