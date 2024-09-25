Daniel Dubois Seeks Redemption In Potential Joshua Rematch
By Miriam Onyango
In the event that Anthony Joshua decides to face Daniel Dubois again, he believes there is potential for improvement. The next time Dubois fights Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), he wants to be "more clinical," and he believes he can.
After what he did against AJ last Saturday night, which was almost flawless, it's hard to see Dubois improving. If Dubois modifies his uncompromising, bombs-away technique to incorporate more boxing into his repertoire, the results might be terrible.
Not only has Joshua not said anything about accepting the rematch, but he might decide to stay away from Dubois and concentrate on chasing the big money fights instead. Eddie Hearn, his manager, is interested in him facing Tyson Fury next because he can make a sizable payday doing so.
Defending his IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium in London last Saturday night, Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) stopped Joshua in the fifth round. After expressing his desire to win the title three times, Joshua came out as overconfident.
“Yeah, if that happens, I’ll go for it. I’ll do even better next time. I know what I need to improve on. I just want to prove people wrong all the time, and that’s what we’ve been doing. Next time, I believe I’ll be more clinical,” said Daniel Dubois in media reports.
Dubois would be better off forgetting about Joshua and concentrating on more grounded battles. Neither Anthony Joshua nor the victor of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 will probably be given the opportunity to face him.
The best fighters may be put off by Dubois's performance against AJ since their management will be concentrating on more battles that can be won and pay out more. These fighters—Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang, Dillian Whyte, and Martin Bakole—are the most practical choices for Dubois.
“Either one. Whoever pays me the most,” added Dubois.