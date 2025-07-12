Boxing

Canelo Alvarez Drops Massive Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Rematch

Canelo Alvarez drops massive bet on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois rematch.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Heavyweight royalty will be decided when Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois engage in a rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium. Usyk earned a ninth-round stoppage win in their first clash back in 2023.

However, there was controversy as the Ukrainian touched the canvas during the fight after a shot from Dubois, which was deemed a low blow. 'Dynamite' Dubois has maintained to this date that it was a legitimate shot. Usyk, meanwhile, wants to put all doubts to bed with a masterclass in the rematch.

Since their first fight, Usyk has beaten Tyson Fury twice. Dubois has knocked out Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua leading up to the rematch. It's a tantalizing showdown and Canelo Alvarez has now put $500K on the fight.

The Mexican is backing Usyk to win the fight and has revealed he bet half a million dollars on the 38-year-old with his latest social media post on X:

Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you!

Usyk is on the cusp of becoming a three-time undisputed champion, twice at heavyweight. He is coming in to the contest with a perefect 23-0-0 record, consisting of 14 KOs, including one against Dubois.

'Dynamite' Dubois, meanwhile, is 22-2-0 with 21 knockout wins. At 27, he is almost a decade younger than Usyk. The British powerhouse will look to prove Canelo Alvarez is wrong in his pick.

As for Canelo, he has a mega fight coming up against Terence Crawford on September 13. The undisputed super middleweight title fight has been built as the fight of the century and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Latest Boxing News

Lamont Roach Reacts As Gervonta Davis’ Arrest Puts Rematch In Jeopardy

Andre Ward Gets Honest About Role In Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr Beef

Roy Jones Jr Issues Fighting Words To Floyd Mayweather: ‘Come See Me'

Jake Paul Pulls Receipts On Dana White's Cocaine, Steroid Test Wager Claim

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.