Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk’s Manager Discusses His Future After Dubois, Potential Jake Paul Fight

Egis Klimas the manager of Usyk discusses future fights and a Jake Paul showdown for Usyk.

Joseph Hammond

IMAGO / Xinhua

Egis Klimas, manager of unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, says Usyk will fight on after July 19th.

Klimas recently discussed the future of his fighter in a sit-down interview with KO on SI and confirmed that Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) is committed to at least two more fights. Usyk is set to face IBF Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) on July 19 in Wembley Stadium.

"Of course, it depends on how this fight goes," Klimas said regarding the looming heavyweight showdown that will mark the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in the history of the United Kingdom.

At 38 years of age, Usyk's career is in its final stretch. As he considers who to face, he has floated the idea of appearing in a "circus fight" against an MMA star or other crossover-style bout. Klimas suggested, "He knows how to wrestle, and when he was a kid, he was training [in wrestling], and he speaks about fighting Jake Paul as an MMA [fight]."

The manager, and one of the most influential people in boxing, Klimas also praised Daniel Dubois. At 27 years of age, Dubois is in the prime of his career.

 "He's going to come into the ring very prepared and confident of a knockout; he's a very dangerous opponent," Klimas said.

The Latest Boxing News

David Benavidez Gives Split Prediction For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight

First Clip Surfaces Of Gervonta Davis After Release From Jail On Battery Charges

Shakur Stevenson Puts On Masterclass, Beats William Zepeda By UD To Retain WBC Lightweight Title

Paul Smith Breaks Down How 2-Minute Rounds Will Impact Serrano vs Taylor III Fight

Published
Joseph Hammond
JOSEPH HAMMOND

Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents. He has interviewed legendary champions such as Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, and Bernard Hopkins, among many others. He reported ringside for KO On SI in 2024 for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout in Riyadh - the first undisputed heavyweight championship in 24 years.