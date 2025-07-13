Oleksandr Usyk’s Manager Discusses His Future After Dubois, Potential Jake Paul Fight
Egis Klimas, manager of unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, says Usyk will fight on after July 19th.
Klimas recently discussed the future of his fighter in a sit-down interview with KO on SI and confirmed that Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) is committed to at least two more fights. Usyk is set to face IBF Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) on July 19 in Wembley Stadium.
"Of course, it depends on how this fight goes," Klimas said regarding the looming heavyweight showdown that will mark the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in the history of the United Kingdom.
At 38 years of age, Usyk's career is in its final stretch. As he considers who to face, he has floated the idea of appearing in a "circus fight" against an MMA star or other crossover-style bout. Klimas suggested, "He knows how to wrestle, and when he was a kid, he was training [in wrestling], and he speaks about fighting Jake Paul as an MMA [fight]."
The manager, and one of the most influential people in boxing, Klimas also praised Daniel Dubois. At 27 years of age, Dubois is in the prime of his career.
"He's going to come into the ring very prepared and confident of a knockout; he's a very dangerous opponent," Klimas said.
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez Gives Split Prediction For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
First Clip Surfaces Of Gervonta Davis After Release From Jail On Battery Charges
Shakur Stevenson Puts On Masterclass, Beats William Zepeda By UD To Retain WBC Lightweight Title
Paul Smith Breaks Down How 2-Minute Rounds Will Impact Serrano vs Taylor III Fight